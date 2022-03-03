Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,354 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.80% of Paylocity worth $123,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Paylocity by 315.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,167,000 after purchasing an additional 558,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 60.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,736,000 after purchasing an additional 394,456 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Paylocity by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,476,745,000 after purchasing an additional 220,060 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 379.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,767,000 after purchasing an additional 103,795 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $206.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $154.26 and a 1-year high of $314.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

