Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Price Target Cut to $5.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Shares of PAYA traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $5.50. 10,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,919. Paya has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $13.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paya will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Paya by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 675,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 202,659 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paya by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 461,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 71,137 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Paya by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Paya by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 386,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 211,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paya by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 514,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 122,687 shares in the last quarter.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

