Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by William Blair in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Paya’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PAYA. Raymond James lowered their price target on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial started coverage on Paya in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paya has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.34. Paya has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paya will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Paya by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 675,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 202,659 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paya by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 461,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 71,137 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Paya by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Paya by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 386,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 211,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paya by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 514,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 122,687 shares during the last quarter.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

