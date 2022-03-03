Paul Joachimczyk Acquires 2,031 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) CFO Paul Joachimczyk bought 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.71 per share, with a total value of $111,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMWD traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.86. 5,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,305. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.19. The firm has a market cap of $958.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

