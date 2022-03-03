Paul Grewal Sells 1,207 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $194.50 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.92 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion and a PE ratio of 13.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $24,254,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $1,059,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 37,570 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COIN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.18.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.