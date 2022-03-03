Paul Grewal Sells 1,207 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $194.50 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.92 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion and a PE ratio of 13.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COIN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.18.
Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
