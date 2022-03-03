Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 4,354 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LQD. NYL Investors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 902.0% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 3,853,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 288.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,283,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,823,000 after buying an additional 1,696,212 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co of America acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $206,862,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,221,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,588,000 after buying an additional 833,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,388,000 after buying an additional 334,543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LQD opened at $123.07 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $122.22 and a 52 week high of $136.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.56.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

