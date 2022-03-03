Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 40,671 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,671 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.6% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,261,000 after buying an additional 96,439 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG opened at $158.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.06.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.