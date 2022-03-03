Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,617 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 48.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,464,226 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $106.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.00 and its 200 day moving average is $209.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.50 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

