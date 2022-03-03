Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases Shares of 389 Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 97.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 45,864 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 97.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 293,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after purchasing an additional 92,945 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $75.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.19. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $81.26.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.