Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,060,000 after acquiring an additional 943,390 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,992,000 after acquiring an additional 468,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,038 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,415,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,868,000.

IVW opened at $73.39 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

