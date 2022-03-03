Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,918 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Visa by 80.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 867,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $200,803,000 after acquiring an additional 387,444 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $322,765,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 131.4% during the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Shares of V opened at $208.48 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $399.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.13.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

