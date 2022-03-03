Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires Shares of 4,900 AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMMO by 29.5% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 294,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 67,027 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the second quarter worth about $889,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the third quarter worth about $976,000. Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the third quarter worth about $3,865,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMMO in the third quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMMO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of POWW opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. AMMO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $574.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of -0.48.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). AMMO had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

