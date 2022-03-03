Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRTY. StockNews.com raised Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

PRTY stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. Party City Holdco has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $479.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 3.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 227,952 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,470,290.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTY. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,961,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,627,000 after buying an additional 1,868,153 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,166,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 580.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,917,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,683,000 after buying an additional 1,635,993 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,029,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,512,000 after buying an additional 1,204,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth $7,100,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Party City Holdco (Get Rating)

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Party City Holdco (PRTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.