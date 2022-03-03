Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.78. Partner Communications shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 3,190 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 100.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.28%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Partner Communications by 22.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 123,288 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Partner Communications by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Partner Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Partner Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Partner Communications by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

