ParkinGo Reaches Market Cap of $1.51 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0749 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $2,316.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,225.36 or 1.00194544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00078991 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00021896 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001948 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

