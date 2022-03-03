Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Raised to C$45.50

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$44.50 to C$45.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.88.

Park Lawn stock opened at C$34.90 on Monday. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$29.08 and a 12 month high of C$42.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.05.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

