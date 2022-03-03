Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.89

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.89 and traded as high as $6.66. Park City Group shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 70,971 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $122.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Park City Group had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Park City Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Park City Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Park City Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Park City Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 134,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

