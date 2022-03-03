Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.910-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised Paramount Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

PGRE traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,735,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,172. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.25. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $184.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.88 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Paramount Group’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -311.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 885.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 441,003 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 31,486 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 161,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 47,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 60.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 56,136 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

