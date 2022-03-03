Pangolin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.13 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Pangolin has a market cap of $24.77 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00042095 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.50 or 0.06673800 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,456.59 or 1.00058795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00044348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00046880 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,642,135 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

