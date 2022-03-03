Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS)’s share price rose 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.36 and last traded at $25.27. Approximately 207,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,715,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAAS. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

