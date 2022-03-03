Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) shot up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.36 and last traded at $25.27. 207,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,715,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAAS. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,432,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,920,000 after acquiring an additional 358,482 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,788,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,620,000 after acquiring an additional 322,330 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Pan American Silver by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,936,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,072,000 after acquiring an additional 365,071 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,729,000 after acquiring an additional 415,090 shares in the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

