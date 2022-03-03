Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 284.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 20.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 158.8% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAAS. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.27. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

