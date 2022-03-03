Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 90,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,135,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Palisade Bio in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04.
About Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI)
Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.
