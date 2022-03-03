Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.42. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 1,866,476 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Palatin Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $93.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 902.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 630,193 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

