Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells $438,730.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $438,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE PLTR traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $11.34. 45,953,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,166,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 5.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

