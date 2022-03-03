Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Short Interest Up 343.8% in February

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 343.8% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PACV remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,127. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. Pacific Ventures Group has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.18.

Get Pacific Ventures Group alerts:

Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc operates as investment group which concentrates on consumer products in the food, beverage and alcohol related industries. The company was founded on October 3, 1986 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ventures Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ventures Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.