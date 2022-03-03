Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Short Interest Up 343.8% in February

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 343.8% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PACV remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,127. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. Pacific Ventures Group has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.18.
Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile
