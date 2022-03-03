OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OZMLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

OZMLF stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. OZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

