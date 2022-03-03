Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,148 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 6.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 6.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 26.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

OM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

NASDAQ OM opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 9.64. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $61.00.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,001,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $117,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,804,876 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical (Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.