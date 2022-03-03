Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sidoti downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

OTTR opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.48. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $71.89.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Otter Tail news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Otter Tail by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

