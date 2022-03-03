OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) Short Interest Up 658.3% in February

OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 658.3% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTR Acquisition stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15. OTR Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

Get OTR Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in OTR Acquisition by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 968,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 90,106 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in OTR Acquisition by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 70,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in OTR Acquisition by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 574,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 43,136 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in OTR Acquisition by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 463,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in OTR Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OTR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.