OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Issues Earnings Results

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. OrthoPediatrics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

OrthoPediatrics stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.48. 5,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,201. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 0.81. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $73.91.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KIDS shares. TheStreet cut OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

