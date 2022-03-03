OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Issues Earnings Results

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. OrthoPediatrics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
OrthoPediatrics stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.48. 5,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,201. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 0.81. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $73.91.
In other OrthoPediatrics news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on KIDS shares. TheStreet cut OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.
About OrthoPediatrics (Get Rating)
OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.
