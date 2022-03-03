Origin Protocol (OGN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $29.05 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $115.56 million and approximately $29.05 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

