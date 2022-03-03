Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Director Acquires $127,750.00 in Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) Director Boon Sim acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $127,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ORGN stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 158.99, a quick ratio of 158.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Origin Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGN. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 6,055.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,557,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $16,680,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $11,943,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 1,379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 973,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $6,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

