Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Short Interest Update

Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPTHF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,109. Optimi Health has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34.

Get Optimi Health alerts:

