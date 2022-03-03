Oppenheimer Upgrades Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Outperform

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $206.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JKHY. Raymond James lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

JKHY stock opened at $180.15 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $146.10 and a 12 month high of $180.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,699,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,853.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

