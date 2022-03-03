Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($15.96) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($12.43). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($4.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($15.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($16.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.41) EPS.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.88) by $0.10.
Shares of MDGL stock opened at $96.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.97. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $142.62.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,297,000 after acquiring an additional 43,308 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.