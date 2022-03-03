OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OPK. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research cut shares of OPKO Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OPKO Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

OPK stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 1.86.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $454,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,450,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,000. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in OPKO Health by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 286,073 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 592,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 226.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 309,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 214,532 shares during the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

