Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.090-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.50 million-$50.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.96 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.330-$0.410 EPS.

OOMA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,130. Ooma has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $401.51 million, a PE ratio of -169.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ooma by 587.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ooma by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after buying an additional 165,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ooma by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,891,000 after buying an additional 77,660 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ooma by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

