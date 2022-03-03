OnTheMarket’s (OTMP) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:OTMP opened at GBX 95 ($1.27) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 108.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 101.41. OnTheMarket has a 12-month low of GBX 80 ($1.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 130.22 ($1.75). The firm has a market cap of £70.82 million and a PE ratio of 30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

In related news, insider Clive Edward Beattie sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.34), for a total transaction of £85,000 ($114,048.03).

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

