OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.27.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMF. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of OMF traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,277. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.59. OneMain has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.58%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 43.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in OneMain by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 12.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

