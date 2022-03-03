OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) to post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OncoSec Medical.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. OncoSec Medical has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $6.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the second quarter worth $56,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Caxton Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 38.0% in the second quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 159,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 44,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

