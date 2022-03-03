Oncology Institute (TOI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

TOI opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45. Oncology Institute has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $12.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at $1,132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

