On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $195.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) will post $195.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.15 million to $196.24 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ON will report full-year sales of $778.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $766.55 million to $783.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ON.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair raised shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Williams Financial Group raised shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,194,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of ON by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,038,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,479 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at $100,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, reaching $22.56. The stock had a trading volume of 66,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,512. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15. ON has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $55.87.

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

