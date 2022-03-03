Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.28), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:OMER traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.56. 7,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,648. The company has a market cap of $410.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.69. Omeros has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $20.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03.
OMER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.54.
Omeros Company Profile (Get Rating)
Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.
