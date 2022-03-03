Old Port Advisors Trims Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Old Port Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Rayonier accounts for 1.0% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Old Port Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Rayonier worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rayonier by 86.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 130,782 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,066,000 after purchasing an additional 87,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rayonier by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,808,000 after purchasing an additional 344,257 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the second quarter worth $2,694,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,638. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $41.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RYN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

