Old Port Advisors Sells 1,455 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Old Port Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $69.07. 723,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,485,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.05. The company has a market cap of $150.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.