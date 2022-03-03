Old Port Advisors Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at $2,642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 27.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEO. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.59) to GBX 3,200 ($42.94) in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $948.12.

DEO stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.94. 5,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,999. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $159.74 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

