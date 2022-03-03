Old Port Advisors Buys 541 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

NVS stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.70. The stock had a trading volume of 107,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,054. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.57. The stock has a market cap of $193.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 19.53%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

