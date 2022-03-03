Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $197.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $197.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.76% from the company’s previous close.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

OKTA stock traded down $19.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.13. 113,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,050. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.06. Okta has a 1-year low of $152.51 and a 1-year high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $1.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Okta by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

