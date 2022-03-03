Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OVBC opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $142.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 10,652.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 40.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc (Get Rating)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

