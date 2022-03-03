Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of OVBC opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $142.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.27.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 34.29%.
About Ohio Valley Banc (Get Rating)
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
